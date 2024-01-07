The DIU says Ukraine has captured prisoners in whose return Russia is very interested

Ukraine captured Russian prisoners during the fighting, and the aggressor country is very interested in their return. This was reported by a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, on the air of "We are Ukraine", UNN reports.

According to him, there are people in Ukrainian captivity whom Russia is interested in exchanging, "and the number of such people is increasing.

"Of course, the exchange process, and especially the negotiation process, is an extremely delicate thing, closed and non-public. In most cases, commenting on it is inappropriate and can be harmful... Yes, among the Russian prisoners there are people who are of great interest, if not to Russian society, then to the Russian military and political leadership," Yusov said on air.

In addition, Yusov emphasized that Ukraine is ready to take creative solutions to ensure the result and return its citizens home.

As a reminder, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, said that the department expects that there will be no more long breaks between prisoner exchanges. According to Yusov, Ukraine has various forms and methods of returning captured military and civilians to their homeland, but the exchange is the main and most massive.

