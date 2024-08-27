The Cabinet of Ministers has set up a working group to support the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the EU

At its meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers set up an interagency working group to support the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the European Union and the adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to European standards. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

An interagency working group was established to support the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the European Union and the adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to EU law - Melnychuk said

He also added that the regulations on the working group and its personnel were approved.

Working groups have also been set up to prepare Ukraine's negotiating positions during the negotiations with the EU on the accession agreement.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced plans to open all chapters of negotiations on EU accession in 2025 during the Polish presidency. Ukraine wants to be technically ready to join the EU and NATO as soon as the war is over.