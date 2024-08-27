ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 158 million to three frontline regions to support executive authorities

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 158 million to three frontline regions to support executive authorities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32241 views

The government has distributed UAH 158.1 million between Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson RMAs to support executive authorities. Kherson RMA received the largest amount - UAH 84.7 million.

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 158.1 million to Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson RMAs to support executive authorities. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

A part of the budget allocations envisaged for the Ministry of Finance in 2024 in the general fund of the state budget under the budget program “Ensuring the institutional capacity of public authorities” was allocated by transferring budget allocations in the amount of UAH 158 million 130.2 thousand (consumption expenditures, including labor remuneration - UAH 129 million 614.9 thousand)

- Melnychuk said.

It is noted that UAH 25 million 815 thousand has been allocated to Sumy RMA, UAH 47 million 579.4 thousand to Kharkiv RMA, and UAH 84 million 735 thousand to Kherson RMA.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated almost UAH 21.5 million in compensation for utilities consumed during the free stay of internally displaced persons in the premises of state, municipal and private property.

