The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 158 million to three frontline regions to support executive authorities

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 158.1 million to Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson RMAs to support executive authorities. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

A part of the budget allocations envisaged for the Ministry of Finance in 2024 in the general fund of the state budget under the budget program “Ensuring the institutional capacity of public authorities” was allocated by transferring budget allocations in the amount of UAH 158 million 130.2 thousand (consumption expenditures, including labor remuneration - UAH 129 million 614.9 thousand) - Melnychuk said.

It is noted that UAH 25 million 815 thousand has been allocated to Sumy RMA, UAH 47 million 579.4 thousand to Kharkiv RMA, and UAH 84 million 735 thousand to Kherson RMA.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated almost UAH 21.5 million in compensation for utilities consumed during the free stay of internally displaced persons in the premises of state, municipal and private property.