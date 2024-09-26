The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated more than UAH 120 million for the repair and modernization of hospitals

The Cabinet of Ministers has redistributed more than UAH 120 million to ensure the sustainable functioning of the public health system in the autumn-winter period of 2024-2025, in particular during possible long-term outages of centralized electricity, heat and water supply. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports .

Details

We are redistributing funds for healthcare needs. More than UAH 120 million will be spent on hospital repairs and installation of autonomous water supply sources - Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk clarifiedthat the Cabinet of Ministers redistributed UAH 120 million 196.6 thousand allocated to the Ministry of Health under the Public Health and Epidemic Control Program and allocated these funds for development expenditures to ensure the sustainable functioning of the public health system in the autumn-winter period of 2024-2025, in particular during possible long-term outages of centralized electricity, heat and water supply.

Recall

