The authorities are getting in touch with Odesa region's business: Keeper announces date of first online meeting
Kyiv • UNN
A communication platform for business and government interaction is being launched in Odesa region. Weekly online meetings will start on October 17, with the first topic being employee booking and identification of critical enterprises.
The Odesa Regional Military Administration is launching a communication platform "Dialogue between government and business" on the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said RMA head Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.
As part of this initiative, entrepreneurs will meet weekly online with local authorities to address business issues in a timely manner.
The first meeting will be held on October 17, 2024 at 11:00.
The main topic of discussion will be the booking of employees and the identification of critical enterprises for the region.
Representatives of the RMA, territorial recruitment and social support centers (TSCs and SPs), the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Digital Transformation are invited to participate.
Entrepreneurs can register and leave their questions in advance at https://forms.gle/cK8w22FJc4JwoJYS8