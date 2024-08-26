The Air Force warned about the movement of another attack UAV: what is known

Groups of attack drones have been detected moving in the direction of Kyiv region, in the north of Cherkasy region, in Poltava region heading west and in Sumy region heading north, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the movement of the attack UAVs was recorded:

1. Several groups of attack UAVs in Kyiv region, heading for Vasylkiv.

2. UAV in the north of Cherkasy region.

4. "Shahed" in the east of Poltava region heading west.

5. "Shahed" in the south of Sumy region heading north.

Air alert is still in effect in a number of regions.

