Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

UNN Lite
The Air Force warned about the movement of another attack UAV: what is known

The Air Force warned about the movement of another attack UAV: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18599 views

Groups of attack drones have been spotted moving in the direction of Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava and Sumy regions. The Ukrainian Air Force warns of the threat of UAV attacks, including Shakedowns, in various regions of Ukraine.

Groups of attack drones have been detected moving in the direction of Kyiv region, in the north of Cherkasy region, in Poltava region heading west and in Sumy region heading north, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned, UNN reports.  

Details

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the movement of the attack UAVs was recorded:

1. Several groups of attack UAVs in Kyiv region, heading for Vasylkiv.

2. UAV in the north of Cherkasy region.

4. "Shahed" in the east of Poltava region heading west.

5. "Shahed" in the south of Sumy region heading north.

Air alert is still in effect in a number of regions. 

Zelenskyy announced one of Russia's largest strikes: “More than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred “Shaheds”26.08.24, 12:41 • 18437 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarKyiv region

