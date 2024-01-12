Taiwan is preparing for elections: geopolitics and internal problems call into question the island's future

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103380 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113638 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143959 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140435 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177741 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172224 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284899 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178300 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167309 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148892 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 34430 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 37705 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 48323 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 68026 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 34251 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 103380 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284899 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252102 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237184 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262358 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 68026 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143959 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107490 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107442 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123509 views
Actual
Taiwan is preparing for elections: geopolitics and internal problems call into question the island's future

Taiwan is preparing for elections: geopolitics and internal problems call into question the island's future

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23377 views

Taiwan is electing a new president among three main candidates. The result could affect the island's ties with China and the United States.

On January 13, this Saturday, Taiwan will hold presidential and legislative elections. The election campaign of presidential candidates and parties has been tense, AP News and the BBC report, UNN reports.

Details

On January 13, the people of Taiwan will elect a president among three main candidates. These are the current Vice President and representative of the Democratic Progressive Party, Lai Ching-te, former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je of the People's Party of Taiwan, and Hou Yu, a candidate from the main opposition Kuomintang Nationalist Party.

The current president of the country, Tsai Ing-wen, who represents the Democratic Progressive Party, has served a maximum of two terms in office and is therefore not running again. According to the BBC, the favorite in the race, Vice President Lai Qingde, calls himself a successor to Tsai Ing-wen's policy. However, because of Lai's statements about Taiwan's independence, the opposition and Chinese representatives  call him a war candidate and a puppet of the United States. Analysts expect Beijing to increase military pressure if he wins.

At the same time, Hou Yu of the Kuomintang advocates closer ties between the island and China, insists on restoring contacts, cooperation, and dialogue with China, and talks about implementing deterrence tactics without provocation.

The presidential candidates are in a fierce battle, given the geopolitical interests of Washington and Beijing. China considers the island its territory of influence, so it is trying to bring Taiwan closer to mainland China. For its part, the United States, acting as a key ally of Taiwan, expresses support for the country in the face of military threats from China.

Taiwan spots Chinese balloons near its major air base03.01.24, 13:45 • 23909 views

Add

In addition to external factors, elections are also determined by internal problems. In particular, economic difficulties and social divisions are coming to the fore. The economy grew by only 1.4% last year and housing affordability issues are serious challenges for the newly elected leader.

Blinken to meet with senior Chinese official ahead of Taiwan election12.01.24, 06:51 • 34171 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

Contact us about advertising