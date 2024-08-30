ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Switzerland announces the city of Eurovision 2025

Switzerland announces the city of Eurovision 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14251 views

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be held in Basel, Switzerland. The decision was made by the organizers of the contest, SRG SSR and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 have decided on the venue for the show in the country that won this year's contest. Next year, the song show will be held in the third largest city in Switzerland, Basel, where the St. Jakobshalle arena will be prepared. This was reported on the official Eurovision website, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will take place on May 17 in Basel, and the semifinals will be held on May 13 and 15. The host city was chosen jointly by the Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR and the European Broadcasting Union, which is the organizer of the contest.

The bidding process examined the site conditions, local infrastructure, and the city's ability to host thousands of delegations, crews, fans, and journalists from around the world.

The European Broadcasting Union is delighted that Basel has been chosen as the host city for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. The contest originated in Lugano, Switzerland, back in 1956, and it's great to bring it back to its home country after almost 70 years,

- commented Martin Osterdahl, Executive Director of the song contest.

He said that Basel's strategic location at the crossroads of Europe makes it the perfect place to host an event that celebrates the power of music to bring people together across borders.

Following the contests in the Italian and French-speaking parts of the country in 1956 and 1989, we are also delighted to be bringing the Eurovision Song Contest to German-speaking Switzerland for the first time. Together with the broadcaster SRG SSR and the city of Basel, we will create an amazing celebration of music on the banks of the Rhine River that will be heard far beyond the stage,

- Osterdahl added.

Recall

Switzerland won at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö with the song "The Code" by Nemo, scoring 591 points, while Ukraine took third place with 453 points.

