Support hub for military families opened in Kyiv region

A space to support military families, the Hub for Families of Ukraine's Defenders, has been launched in Kyiv Oblast. It operates on the basis of the Plast Training Center. This was reported by UNN with reference to CRMA.

Details

The Hub was created to help families of military personnel facing emotional difficulties, stress and challenges caused by the war.

The space offers military families various forms of support and recreation. Families can not only find psychological support, but also create an environment where they can restore energy, find understanding and strengthen relationships.

To provide comprehensive support for families, the hub hosts a number of events:

Psychological counseling - individual and group meetings with psychologists will help to overcome emotional experiences related to the stress of war.

Trainings and workshops - regular training events on topics related to psychological resilience, family relationships, children's adaptation, and other relevant issues.

Art therapy - sessions of creative activities (drawing, modeling, music, etc.) that help reduce stress, restore inner harmony and find new ways of self-expression.

Creative classes for children - special programs for the youngest family members will help children adapt to new realities and find support from their peers.

Social integration - holding events that promote social interaction and family unification in an atmosphere of mutual support.

Families of defenders, volunteers, and anyone else who needs support in a difficult time can join the hub's activities by registering for a selected event.

Registration is available at the link

In Kyiv region, 21 IDP families received housing in a special Hansen Town - RMA