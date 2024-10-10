Subjected to pressure and threats: Ombudsperson's representatives visited children in a special educational institution in Lviv region and found new data

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 52947 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101860 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164569 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136492 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142357 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138671 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181045 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112032 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171864 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104728 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94402 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108693 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110801 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 38976 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 46395 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164569 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181045 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171864 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199260 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188235 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141279 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141386 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146134 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137592 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154509 views
Subjected to pressure and threats: Ombudsperson's representatives visited children in a special educational institution in Lviv region and found new data

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12750 views

Representatives of the Ombudsman visited children in an educational and rehabilitation center in Lviv region. The children confirmed the facts of psychological pressure, threats and violence, and revealed pedagogical neglect of children.

Although during the individual assessment of their needs, the children in the Lviv region expressed caution, some children opened up during the long conversation, reporting psychological pressure and confirming the events in which they had been abused.

Writes UNN with reference to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

Details

In a new report, the Ombudsman described the current situation with the observance of children's rights in a training and rehabilitation center in Lviv region.

On October 7 and 8, on my behalf, the staff of the Commissioner's Secretariat made a second visit to the institution, where an individual assessment of the children's needs was being conducted at that time,” Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman assumes that the staff of the institution probably conducted preliminary work with the children, explaining what they could and could not say.

However, during the long conversation, some children opened up and told their stories.

I expect effective steps: Lubinets reacts to video of children being abused in a special institution in Lviv region07.10.24, 14:19 • 10994 views

According to the information of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the inmates of the institution confirmed the following:

Some children reported psychological pressure, violence and threats;

Others reported witnessing violence against other inmates of the facility.

This shows that these children need long-term support from a psychologist or mentor rather than one-time help.

- said Dmytro Lubinets.

Another important aspect concerns the placement and education of children.

According to the preliminary results of the individual assessment of children's needs, more than half of the children should not have been in the institution, the Ombudsman emphasized.

The children are pedagogically neglected, which is a possible consequence of the provision of low-quality educational services or placement of children in an institution based on outdated conclusions of inclusive resource centers. These children are recommended to be placed in family-based care or provided with inclusive education or education in a secondary education institution.

- the post reads.

Lubinets reminded that the pre-trial investigation into the abuse of children in the educational and rehabilitation center in Lviv region is ongoing.

It was also noted that the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, expects “urgent relocation of children in order to prevent pressure and violence against them, and reunification of siblings.

Abuse of children in a special institution in Lviv region: a teacher of the center was served with a notice of suspicion07.10.24, 19:19 • 14525 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising