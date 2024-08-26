Strike on hotel in Kramatorsk: number of casualties rises to 8

As a result of the shelling of a hotel in Kramatorsk by Russian troops on the evening of August 24, the number of victims increased to eight people. This was stated by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

Five Reuters journalists aged 38, 40, 41, 46 and 58 are among the eight people injured in the Kramatorsk strike.

In addition, a 60-year-old hotel employee, as well as 32- and 34-year-old women who were in their homes at the time of the hostile attack, sustained injuries of varying severity.

The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, fractures, cut wounds, multiple bruises, acubarotrauma, traumatic brain injury and concussion.

AddendumAddendum

Also yesterday, on August 25, rescuers managed to unblock the body of a British citizen who was killed in a missile attack by the Russian Armed Forces from the rubble of a destroyed hotel building.

40-year-old British journalist, head of Donetsk RMA, killed in Russian attack on Kramatorsk