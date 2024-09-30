Street lighting is being restored in Kharkiv: lights are being turned on in courtyards and on central highways

Street lighting is being restored in Kharkiv. According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, today they will start turning on the lights in the yards and on all central highways, UNN reports.

Kharkiv is back with street lighting. Starting today, we are going to turn on the lights in the yards and on all the central highways! Later we will turn on the lights in areas more remote from the center - said Terekhov.

According to him, this became possible due to the lifting of the relevant restrictions by the government.

In addition, Terekhov hopes that this will continue and that the next enemy attacks will not plunge the city into darkness, as it was six months ago, when the occupier deliberately destroyed energy facilities throughout Ukraine from March to May.

