Spain may restore the mask regime

Due to the outbreak of influenza and COVID across Europe, the Spanish government has proposed to resume wearing masks nationwide in hospitals and clinics. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Spanish government has proposed to extend this requirement to the entire country, but regional leaders responsible for health care have so far rejected this proposal.

The final decision is expected to be made on Wednesday.

We know that the only thing that will limit epidemics and protect vulnerable populations is a mask. This is a common sense measure that is scientifically based and widely accepted by the public - said Health Minister Monica Garcia.

WHO warns of an increase in cases of coronavirus infection

According to Garcia, the government has also proposed to allow people to self-diagnose mild cases of the disease and take three days off work without a doctor's note.

Addendum

Due to the spread of respiratory diseases, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control recommended staying home if you are unwell and considering wearing masks in crowds or in medical facilities.

It is noted that Europeans should follow national recommendations for vaccination of vulnerable populations.

Recall

The WHO advises more frequent use of masks and vaccinationas the number of COVID-19 cases increases worldwide.