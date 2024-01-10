Nine people wounded in Russian strikes on Kharkov

At least nine people were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the evening of January 10. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

The number of victims has increased to nine people. The medics are providing all necessary assistance Oleh Syniehubov wrote.

Context

On January 10 in the evening in Kharkiv, Russians hit a civilian object. Cars caught fire in the parking lot near the arrival point. All relevant services have already arrived there. According to preliminary information, the building was destroyed.

