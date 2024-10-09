Six people wounded in knife attack in Israel - police

Israeli police reported that at least six people were injured, some of them seriously, according to rescuers, as a result of a knife attack in four places in the city of Hadera, calling it a "terrorist attack," UNN reports with reference to France 24.

Details

"The attack took place in four different locations, where six people were stabbed... Some time ago, the police found the suspect and neutralized him with a shot," the police said in a statement.

"We treated several wounded in various conditions, some of them in serious condition," said Magen David Adom's emergency service.

"We provided them with medical assistance and began transporting them to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center," the police added.

Addendum

The attack comes more than a week after seven people were killed in a shooting and stabbing attack claimed by Hamas in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.