Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sikorsky proposes to stop social benefits for Ukrainian men in Europe

Sikorsky proposes to stop social benefits for Ukrainian men in Europe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28370 views

Polish Foreign Minister calls for the abolition of social benefits for Ukrainian men of military age in Europe. The initiative aims to encourage them to return to Ukraine to serve in the army.

Poland is calling for the termination of social payments to Ukrainian men in Europe. This is reported by Le Monde, according to UNN.

Details

At the Yalta European Strategy forum, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski proposed to cancel social benefits for Ukrainian men of military age in Europe.

Sikorsky argues that such a measure could encourage men who fled Ukraine to return and serve in the Ukrainian army.

Here's a practical idea that will help Western Europe's finances, politically help traditional parties against right-wing radicals, and help Ukraine 

- said Radoslav Sikorsky.

The minister also emphasized that “receiving payments for avoiding military service is not a human right.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga expressed support for this initiative, considering it appropriate for improving Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Ukraine is discussing with Poland the use of their air defense systems to shoot down Russian missiles - Sibiga13.09.24, 20:32 • 18676 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World

