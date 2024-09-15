Poland is calling for the termination of social payments to Ukrainian men in Europe. This is reported by Le Monde, according to UNN.

At the Yalta European Strategy forum, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski proposed to cancel social benefits for Ukrainian men of military age in Europe.

Sikorsky argues that such a measure could encourage men who fled Ukraine to return and serve in the Ukrainian army.

Here's a practical idea that will help Western Europe's finances, politically help traditional parties against right-wing radicals, and help Ukraine - said Radoslav Sikorsky.

The minister also emphasized that “receiving payments for avoiding military service is not a human right.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga expressed support for this initiative, considering it appropriate for improving Ukraine's defense capabilities.

