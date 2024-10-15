Servicemen have already submitted more than 10,000 electronic reports through the Army+ application - Ministry of Defense
The military has submitted more than 10,000 electronic reports through the Army+ app since August 8, 2024. About 4,000 reports have already been processed, and the number of reports submitted is growing by 150-200 every day.
Since August 8, 2024, the military has filed more than 10,000 electronic reports in the Army+ application. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.
The agency emphasizes that all reports were signed by the servicemen in the app and submitted via Army ID to their commanders. They have the same force as paper reports.
The number of reports submitted is growing by 150-200 every day. And this is a very good indicator, as more and more servicemen are experiencing the benefits of electronic reports, which are not lost and are created quickly and without errors, unlike paper reports
The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that more than 1,000 military units have already implemented the app.
About 4,000 electronic reports have already been processed in the electronic document management system (EDMS) and have been approved or rejected with a reason.
Every fourth report already processed through Army+ belongs to the Air Assault Forces, which are the leaders in this process. Currently, Army+ has 11 types of reports divided into four categories (for leave, referral, referral and assistance). In the near future, the app will add the following
The agency also assured that the Army+ app is secure and safe. Personal data is not stored on the mobile device but is taken from external registers.
The application is deployed in the cloud infrastructure. The infrastructure and the application itself are certified as an integrated information security system (IISS) and are connected to a cyber incident response monitoring system.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced that the mobile application “Army+” will receive new features, including a training module and a digital military ID card