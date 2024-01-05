Sea mine destroyed on the coast of Mykolaiv region

A special unit of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed a sea mine on the coast of Mykolaiv region. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, according to UNN.

"On January 5, the Southern Defense Forces discovered a sea mine in Mykolaiv region. A special unit of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed the dangerous find by means of a controlled explosion, - the statement said.

Details

The Navy reminds that the Black Sea coast and coastal waters remain a line of defense, a danger zone, and urges not to ignore the restrictions of martial law.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , a sea mine washed up on the Black Sea coast of Mykolaiv region during a storm. The dangerous projectile was defused by the Defense Forces explosives experts.

In Mykolaiv region, warehouses burned down due to a "shahed" hit, a kindergarten was damaged - RMA