Sea mine destroyed on the coast of Mykolaiv region
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Navy defused a sea mine found on the coast of Mykolaiv by means of a controlled detonation. The area remains a high-risk zone.
A special unit of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed a sea mine on the coast of Mykolaiv region. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, according to UNN.
"On January 5, the Southern Defense Forces discovered a sea mine in Mykolaiv region. A special unit of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed the dangerous find by means of a controlled explosion,
Details
The Navy reminds that the Black Sea coast and coastal waters remain a line of defense, a danger zone, and urges not to ignore the restrictions of martial law.
Recall
As UNN previously reported , a sea mine washed up on the Black Sea coast of Mykolaiv region during a storm. The dangerous projectile was defused by the Defense Forces explosives experts.
