Scholz said that Germany will not allow Ukraine to use German weapons to attack russia. This is reported by Welt, UNN reports.

Details

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted that Germany will not authorize Ukraine to use German long-range weapons for attacks on russian territory. This decision will remain in force even if other countries, such as the United States, decide to lift their restrictions.

He noted that he considers this possibility problematic and has no plans to change his policy.

The Chancellor also commented on reports that the US may lift existing restrictions on the use of weapons, emphasizing that not all speculation is accurate.

I won't do it because I think it's a problem - Olaf Scholz added.

He confirmed that Germany will continue to provide military support to Ukraine under the terms already agreed upon, but will remain faithful to its principles of limiting the use of military resources.

