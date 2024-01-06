Saved lives of hundreds of Ukrainian defenders on the front line: SBU tells about unique unit of combat medics

The SBU Special Operations Center "A" has a unique unit of combat medics. They saved the lives of hundreds of Ukrainian defenders on the front line. Their titanic struggle against death is the subject of the movie "Combat Medics. Death will wait", reports UNN.

"These are real special forces. They perform their tasks in close proximity to the contact line. 10-15 kilometers from the front line, they perform complex surgical interventions and bring our brothers back from the dead. These are doctors from God," the SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk said in the film.

You will learn the stories of fighters who had almost zero chances after being wounded, but survived thanks to the combat medics of the SSU's A Specialized Medical Center.