Russia's strike in Zaporizhzhia region: the enemy fired 6 missiles in total

In the morning, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia region, firing at least 6 missiles. The strikes were aimed at an energy infrastructure facility, which caused a large-scale fire, with one man killed and one woman injured. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov during a telethon, UNN reports.

"This morning, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia, launching six missiles. They hit one of the infrastructure facilities, after which a fire started. Unfortunately, civilians were injured," says Fedorov.

He said that residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia district were also damaged.

"One man died and one woman was injured. Firefighting operations are currently underway at the infrastructure facility," added Fedorov.

