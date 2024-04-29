Russia's deadly attack on Odesa: Prosecutor's Office launches investigation and shows the consequences of the attack

Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war, and showed the consequences of the strike, UNN reports.

"...a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

Details

According to the investigation, on April 29, around 18:30, the Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on Odesa.

So far, 4 people have been killed and 28 injured, including two children aged 5 and 16. The victims are being provided with medical assistance.

The inspection is ongoing, and a full list of destruction and damage is being established.

At the scene, prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, document the consequences of Russia's armed aggression.

Former CEC Chairman Serhiy Kivalov wounded in latest Russian attack on Odesa