Russia's attack on Kyiv region: the number of victims increased to four, destruction recorded in all 7 districts

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126493 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131219 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215577 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162409 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158343 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145313 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207685 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112645 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195217 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105216 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 82576 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106439 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103236 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 69104 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 52608 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 215611 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207703 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195231 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221654 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209396 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Russia's attack on Kyiv region: the number of victims increased to four, destruction recorded in all 7 districts

Russia's attack on Kyiv region: the number of victims increased to four, destruction recorded in all 7 districts

 • 24025 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv region, 4 people were injured, including a child. Destruction was recorded in all 7 districts of the region, and energy facilities, houses and cars were damaged.

So far, four people have been reported injured as a result of the Russian army's attack on Kyiv region,  including a child. Destruction is recorded in all 7 districts of the region. This was reported by the head of the RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports .

Unfortunately, four people were injured in the attack, including one child. The wreckage of the UAV fell on a car on the highway. The driver was hospitalized in a regional hospital

- wrote Kravchenko.

According to him, the destruction was recorded in all 7 districts of the region. So far, damage to energy facilities, more than 40 houses, 5 cars, warehouses, garages, and fences has been recorded.

Due to problems with power supply, more than 340 resilience points have been opened in Kyiv region, where people can recharge their phones and gadgets.

The work is ongoing. Power engineers are working to restore power, Kravchenko added. 

He also said that due to the morning attack by the Russians, the passage through the Kyiv hydroelectric power station dam was restricted. It will be restored at approximately 16:00-17:00.

Earlier, three people were reported injured in Kyiv region due to a Russian attack. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarKyiv region

