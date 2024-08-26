Russia's attack on Kyiv region: the number of victims increased to four, destruction recorded in all 7 districts

So far, four people have been reported injured as a result of the Russian army's attack on Kyiv region, including a child. Destruction is recorded in all 7 districts of the region. This was reported by the head of the RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports .

Unfortunately, four people were injured in the attack, including one child. The wreckage of the UAV fell on a car on the highway. The driver was hospitalized in a regional hospital - wrote Kravchenko.

According to him, the destruction was recorded in all 7 districts of the region. So far, damage to energy facilities, more than 40 houses, 5 cars, warehouses, garages, and fences has been recorded.

Due to problems with power supply, more than 340 resilience points have been opened in Kyiv region, where people can recharge their phones and gadgets.

The work is ongoing. Power engineers are working to restore power, Kravchenko added.

He also said that due to the morning attack by the Russians, the passage through the Kyiv hydroelectric power station dam was restricted. It will be restored at approximately 16:00-17:00.

Earlier, three people were reported injured in Kyiv region due to a Russian attack.