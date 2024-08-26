Russia's attack led to power outages in Khmelnytskyi and the region - RMA

Khmelnytsky and parts of the region have no electricity supply due to a massive attack by Russian troops. Power engineers are working to restore electricity, and emergency power points are available, said the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, UNN reports.

Details

"As a result of a massive attack, we have power outages in the city of Khmelnytsky and Khmelnytsky UTC. There is also no electricity in part of Khmelnytsky district," Tyurin wrote on Telegram.

Power engineers, he said, "are doing everything possible to heal critical infrastructure and restore power supply to consumers as soon as possible.

He noted that the addresses of the indestructibility points can be found in the Action app.

Khmelnytsky region was attacked by Russian drones and missiles, the consequences are being investigated - RMA