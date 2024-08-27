Russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region almost two dozen times: a 70-year-old man was killed
Kyiv • UNN
During the day on August 27, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region almost 20 times. The shelling killed a 70-year-old man and damaged houses, infrastructure, and a museum.
During the day, August 27, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region almost two dozen times. The shelling killed an elderly man and caused destruction. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.
Details
A local resident died in the Marhanets community. According to the updated information, he was 70 years old. A private house, 6 outbuildings, and a car were damaged there
According to him, in Myrivska, Pokrovska and Chervonohryhorivska communities and Nikopol, infrastructure, administrative building and museum were damaged. Two houses, power lines and a gas pipeline were also damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.
In total, the area experienced almost two dozen attacks. The Russians fired Grad rockets and heavy artillery at the settlements. They also used unmanned aerial vehicles
