Russian strike on Kharkiv: occupants launch 4 UAS, at least three people wounded

The Russian army allegedly hit Kharkiv with four multiple rocket launchers, killing two people and wounding at least three. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

"The occupiers attacked the open areas. There are about 4 CABs in total. The deceased are civilian men and women, their identities are being established. People were outside at the time," said Sinegubov.

According to the head of the RMA, at least three people were injured.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that two people were killed in an enemy attack on the city by KABs. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed the information and added that there were wounded and emergency services were working on the spot.