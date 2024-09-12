Russian Federation hits Dergachi in Kharkiv region with a KAB: a woman is injured, houses are damaged

Today, on September 12, Russian troops struck Dergachi, Kharkiv region, with a multiple rocket launcher. The shelling injured a woman and damaged private houses. UNN reports this with reference to the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, and the head of the MBA , Vyacheslav Zadorenko.

In addition to Kharkiv, the occupiers attacked Dergachi, Kharkiv district. At about 17:00, private houses were damaged as a result of enemy shelling with a KAB - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to Vyacheslav Zadorenko, the strike hit an open area within the city.

A 65-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. No other casualties or significant damage were reported.

