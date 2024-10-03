Russian drone attacks a man in Kherson region: doctors treat the wounded

The Russian military attacked Kindiyka, Kherson region, with a drone, injuring a 41-year-old man. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

“A 41-year-old man was hospitalized. After 19.00 he came under enemy attack from a drone in Kindiyka. The victim suffered explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to the head. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance,” said Mrochko.

Recall

In Kherson, Russian troops attacked a car with a drone. The 57-year-old driver sustained blast trauma, contusion and abdominal injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital.