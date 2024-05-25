Russian attack on construction hypermarket in Kharkiv: fire engulfs 15 thousand square meters, many missing

A large number of people are missing after a Russian strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv. A large-scale fire of 15,000 square meters broke out at the site of the attack, UNN reports.

We have a large number of people missing in action. There are many wounded. Apparently, the attack was on a shopping center where there were many people - this is pure terrorism - said Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

Details

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, two Russian UAVs hit a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv. A fire broke out on 15,000 square meters. The number of victims increased to 11 people.

Recall

Occupants hit a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv. Earlier it was known about two victims and four injured.