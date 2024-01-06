Russian army strikes at Nikopol in the morning: one killed, 16-year-old girl among the wounded

Russian troops shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery this morning, killing a man and wounding another man and a 16-year-old girl, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, said on Saturday, UNN reported.

Russians killed a 45-year-old man. They also wounded a 16-year-old girl and a 66-year-old man. It happened in the morning. The enemy attacked Nikopol with artillery - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, 13 private houses and 6 outbuildings were damaged in the town. Several cars, power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Information on the consequences of the shelling is still being clarified, he noted.

Russians shelled Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovs'k region in the evening - RMA