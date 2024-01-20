Russian Army attacks Dnipropetrovs'k region with two drones and fires three times with artillery

The occupiers attacked Dnipro region today with two kamikaze drones and fired three more times with artillery. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

"Nikopolshchyna suffered from enemy attacks during the day. The occupants hit the area with two kamikaze drones and shelled it three more times with artillery. They hit Nikopol itself, Marhanetska and Pokrovska rural communities," said the head of the JMA.

According to him, 5 private houses and 6 outbuildings were damaged. People are unharmed.

"As for other areas of Dnipropetrovs'k region, Saturday passed without any attacks," he summarized.

