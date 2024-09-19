Russia strikes at a boarding house for the elderly in Sumy: there are wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 110016 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113895 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184734 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146724 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148541 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141053 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191067 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112249 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180679 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104922 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 55215 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 45412 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 73192 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 46760 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 42690 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184734 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191067 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180679 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207789 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196362 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146540 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146049 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150421 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141526 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158139 views
Actual
Russia strikes at a boarding house for the elderly in Sumy: there are wounded

Russia strikes at a boarding house for the elderly in Sumy: there are wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18275 views

Russian troops attacked a medical boarding house in Sumy, where more than 200 elderly people lived. There are wounded, some of them in serious condition, and evacuation is underway.

On Thursday, September 19, Russian troops attacked Sumy. The occupiers hit a medical boarding house with several hundred elderly people. It is currently known about the wounded, some of whom are in serious condition. this was stated by the head of the RMA Volodymyr Artyukh, reports Suspilne, writes UNN.

Details

On September 19, a Russian guided aerial bomb hit the building of the Sumy geriatric boarding house. The building was home to 221 elderly people. Evacuation is currently underway.

There are wounded, some of them in serious condition and hospitalized. No one was killed

- said Volodymyr Artyukh.

The staff of the medical institution added that there were 24 wards on the 5th floor. The main impact occurred on the upper floors of the institution.

Recall

Around 16:00 , UNN reported that two explosions were recorded in Sumy. At the same time, the Air Force warned of the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the eastern direction and the threat of using air strikes.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
sumySums

Contact us about advertising