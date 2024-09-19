Russia strikes at a boarding house for the elderly in Sumy: there are wounded

On Thursday, September 19, Russian troops attacked Sumy. The occupiers hit a medical boarding house with several hundred elderly people. It is currently known about the wounded, some of whom are in serious condition. this was stated by the head of the RMA Volodymyr Artyukh, reports Suspilne, writes UNN.

Details

On September 19, a Russian guided aerial bomb hit the building of the Sumy geriatric boarding house. The building was home to 221 elderly people. Evacuation is currently underway.

There are wounded, some of them in serious condition and hospitalized. No one was killed - said Volodymyr Artyukh.

The staff of the medical institution added that there were 24 wards on the 5th floor. The main impact occurred on the upper floors of the institution.

Recall

Around 16:00 , UNN reported that two explosions were recorded in Sumy. At the same time, the Air Force warned of the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the eastern direction and the threat of using air strikes.