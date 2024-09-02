“Russia does not respect any religion or faith": Zelensky shows the consequences of Russia's missile attack on a mosque in Kyiv

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125415 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130024 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 213475 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161321 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157624 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145026 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206543 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112617 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194226 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105199 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

“Russia does not respect any religion or faith": Zelensky shows the consequences of Russia's missile attack on a mosque in Kyiv

“Russia does not respect any religion or faith": Zelensky shows the consequences of Russia's missile attack on a mosque in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24752 views

Russia launches a missile attack on Kyiv, damaging an Islamic cultural center. Zelenskyy condemned the attack, saying that Russia despises spiritual values and is waging a war against humanity.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian attack, which caused significant damage to an Islamic cultural center in one of Kyiv's mosques, UNN reports.

Details

"This is an Islamic cultural center in one of Kyiv's mosques, which was heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack on our capital this morning. Russia despises spiritual and human values, and has no respect for any religion or faith. It does not stop its devastating campaign against the Ukrainian people, trying to destroy all our communities and even shrines," Zelensky wrote in X, posting a photo of the consequences of the enemy strike.

He noted that in total, Russia fired 35 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and 23 drones at Ukraine overnight.

"The world must see that Russia's war is not only against Ukraine, but also against humanity, dignity and human life. Such barbaric actions have no place in the modern world. The international community must strongly condemn them and respond with tough action. We must stand together against Russian aggression and demand the restoration of a just peace based on the Peace Formula and the UN Charter," the President emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCulture

