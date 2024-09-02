“Russia does not respect any religion or faith": Zelensky shows the consequences of Russia's missile attack on a mosque in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian attack, which caused significant damage to an Islamic cultural center in one of Kyiv's mosques, UNN reports.

Details

"This is an Islamic cultural center in one of Kyiv's mosques, which was heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack on our capital this morning. Russia despises spiritual and human values, and has no respect for any religion or faith. It does not stop its devastating campaign against the Ukrainian people, trying to destroy all our communities and even shrines," Zelensky wrote in X, posting a photo of the consequences of the enemy strike.

He noted that in total, Russia fired 35 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and 23 drones at Ukraine overnight.

"The world must see that Russia's war is not only against Ukraine, but also against humanity, dignity and human life. Such barbaric actions have no place in the modern world. The international community must strongly condemn them and respond with tough action. We must stand together against Russian aggression and demand the restoration of a just peace based on the Peace Formula and the UN Charter," the President emphasized.

