Russia claims to have shot down a UAV 7 kilometers from the Olenya airfield, where Tu-95s are based

In the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation, two drones were shot down 7 kilometers from the Olenya airfield, where Russians deploy their Tu-95 aircraft capable of launching long-range missiles. This was reported by Russian media, according to UNN.

Details

The pro-Kremlin Mash channel reports that two UAVs were shot down 7 kilometers from the Olenya airfield in Olenegorsk, Murmansk Oblast.

Earlier, the regional authorities introduced the "Carpet" plan at Murmashi and Hibina airports. Departing and arriving flights were delayed. All passenger planes will be redirected to Arkhangelsk.

Mash claims that there is allegedly high reconnaissance aircraft activity in the region from Finland, Sweden, and Norway.

Related

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the alleged downing of five UAVs on the night of September 12. They claim to have destroyed two drones over the Belgorod and Kursk regions and one over the territory of the Bryansk region.

In addition, they say another UAV was allegedly shot down in the Bryansk region this morning.

Two airports in the Murmansk region of Russia have implemented the “Carpet” plan due to the threat of a UAV attack