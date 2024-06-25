$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92250 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104807 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120883 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189904 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234156 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143625 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369326 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181799 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149657 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197942 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Russia announces a massive drone attack on Belgorod

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26458 views

The Russian city of Belgorod and the region suffered a massive drone attack, which injured one civilian and damaged buildings, cars, and infrastructure.

Russia announces a massive drone attack on Belgorod

The Russian city of Belgorod and the Belgorod district came under a massive UAV attack, the governor of the Belgorod region of Russia Vyacheslav Gladkov said, UNN reports .

Details

"The city of Belgorod and Belgorod district were subjected to a massive UAV attack. According to preliminary information, one civilian was injured. An ambulance team is transporting a woman with a closed head injury and a fractured right arm to Belgorod City Hospital #2. Preliminary, windows in 4 apartments of 4 apartment buildings in Belgorod were smashed. The roof and facade of one private house were damaged. The facades of 2 commercial buildings were also damaged, 4 cars were cut and a gas supply line was damaged. In Belgorod district, in the village of Pivdennyi, windows were smashed in 3 apartments of an apartment building," the statement said.

The governor's message was published at 01:04. At 00:19 he reported the launch of a missile threat, which was announced twice in the last hour.

Drone attacks cause damage to settlements in the belgorod region of the russian federation22.06.24, 23:55 • 28021 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31