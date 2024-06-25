Russia announces a massive drone attack on Belgorod

The Russian city of Belgorod and the Belgorod district came under a massive UAV attack, the governor of the Belgorod region of Russia Vyacheslav Gladkov said, UNN reports .

Details

"The city of Belgorod and Belgorod district were subjected to a massive UAV attack. According to preliminary information, one civilian was injured. An ambulance team is transporting a woman with a closed head injury and a fractured right arm to Belgorod City Hospital #2. Preliminary, windows in 4 apartments of 4 apartment buildings in Belgorod were smashed. The roof and facade of one private house were damaged. The facades of 2 commercial buildings were also damaged, 4 cars were cut and a gas supply line was damaged. In Belgorod district, in the village of Pivdennyi, windows were smashed in 3 apartments of an apartment building," the statement said.

The governor's message was published at 01:04. At 00:19 he reported the launch of a missile threat, which was announced twice in the last hour.

