Romania proposes to change the law to be able to shoot down offending drones - media

In Romania, the Senate Defense Committee may discuss amendments to the legislation to give the military the right to shoot down drones that violate the country's airspace, UNN reports citing Agerpres.

"Romanians deserve an explanation for Russian drones flying freely in Romanian airspace. (...) 210 days after the Chief of Defense Staff publicly requested that the legislation be changed to allow the Romanian military to shoot down drones entering Romanian airspace, the Ministry of Defense has not made any proposal to amend the legislation," the source said.

The leader of the USR MPs, Ionuc Mosteanu, emphasizes that the PNL and PSD have a majority to change the laws, "but they prefer to allow Russian drones to violate Romanian airspace, while residents of... border areas are bombed," writes Agerpres.

Ionuţ Moştănu asks the Defense Minister for "urgent clarifications" on the current state of the necessary legislation and alternative measures in the absence of a law.

Senator Christie Berea, a member of the Senate Committee on Defense, considers these "provocative actions unacceptable." USR emphasizes that it will be a partner for the swift adoption of legislation that will allow the Romanian army to defend the airspace and protect Romanians.

"The first drones started falling in Romania more than a year ago. Since then, we have been hearing that we have no legislation...", said Cristi Berea.

In Romania, people were warned at night about the possible fall of drone fragments