Rivne region: court arrests man who ran over police officer to death at checkpoint

On Monday, September 30, the court imposed a pre-trial restraint on a driver suspected of violating traffic safety rules, which led to the death of a police officer. The man will be kept in custody. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation established that on the morning of September 28, a 64-year-old resident of Kremenchuk, Poltava region, driving a tractor-trailer with a semi-trailer-tank, knocked down the concrete structures of a checkpoint on the border of Rivne and Zhytomyr regions.

Later, the tanker truck crashed into a Toyota Rav4 and a Renault Duster, and then into the checkpoint building, where two police officers and a serviceman of the Armed Forces were at the time.

A 40-year-old senior police sergeant was killed in the accident, and two other victims, a law enforcement officer and a soldier, were taken to hospital.

The driver of the truck was served a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 2 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules that caused the victim's death) and a custody was chosen as a measure of restraint. The man is currently not cooperating with the investigation and is not giving any evidence - the prosecutor's office summarized.

The man faces maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to 3 years.

The regional police added that the pre-trial restraint was imposed for 60 days without the possibility of bail.

