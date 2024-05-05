Researchers to deploy AI to identify lost names of Holocaust victims, may add 5 million names by 2029

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 99722 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110631 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153308 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157045 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253070 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174726 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165877 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148409 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227324 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 23341 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 36873 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 23760 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 30419 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 27375 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253070 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227324 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213242 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238912 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225581 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 99722 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70011 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76491 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113448 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114321 views
Actual
Researchers to deploy AI to identify lost names of Holocaust victims, may add 5 million names by 2029

Researchers to deploy AI to identify lost names of Holocaust victims, may add 5 million names by 2029

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 69566 views

The Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center is implementing artificial intelligence to identify more than 5 million previously lost names of Holocaust victims from 230 million text documents by 2029.

The World Holocaust Remembrance Center (Yad Vashem) is working to identify the names of victims who were previously lost among 230 million text documents, over the next few years Yad Vashem hopes to cover more than 5 million names, reports UNN with reference to Times of Israel.

Details

The World Holocaust Remembrance Center is working to identify the names of victims who were previously lost among 230 million text documents - in the coming years, the museum, whose name means "memorial and name" in Hebrew, will make greater use of artificial intelligence to identify previously unidentified victims.

It is noted that AI allows sorting and triangulating millions of documents to identify forgotten information. The software can make connections with Yad Vashem's vast archive that a human employee would not have the time or ability to make.

Yad Vashem spokesperson Simmy Allen said that the museum, whose name means "memorial and name" in Hebrew, will make greater use of artificial intelligence.

AI helps us by reviewing the evidence and removing names that have gone unnoticed until now. Until recently, we relied heavily on human intervention, but this process is extremely time-consuming

- Allen said.

"Over the next three to five years, Yad Vashem hopes to cover more than 5 million names. However, the further we move away from the events of the Holocaust, our work becomes much more difficult," said Alexander Avram, director of the Shoah Yad Vashem name recovery project.

Image

Before the AI model could be deployed at Yad Vashem, the researchers had to determine how the names on their wartime lists could be sorted by the AI, Roth said.

Our initial step was to identify and understand the NER (Named Entity Recognition) and Relation Extraction database. To further improve the reliability and accuracy of [our model], we integrated significant logical collaboration by working closely with content experts from Yad Vashem

- says Shira Roth from the Information Technology Department.

AddendumAddendum

An award-winning artificial intelligence tool developed by Roth and her colleagues has produced remarkable results in the case of a survivor previously known only as Svailakh, a veterinarian from Lithuania.

"Svailakh was married to Eta Grudzanski, who is believed to have been killed in 1941 in Yurbarkas," Avram said. The main link to the Svailach name is the testimony of survivor Menachem Lichtenstein, who spoke of a man named Peter Svailach who was married to a woman named Ethel. These testimonies also relate to six other members of the Grudzinski family, most likely Ethel's relatives," noted Shoah Yad Vashem, director of the name recovery project.

According to him, Svailakh and his wife were killed by “locals” in the country. No one ever filled out the “Testimony Pages” for the couple's relatives, but the artificial intelligence tool Yad Vashem linked the Grudzinski family to Svailakh through Liechtenstein's testimony.

Thanks to [AI], these names can now be added to the database so that we can recover individuals from the oblivion of the Holocaust, as well as give a better idea of who they were before they became victims of anti-Semitism

- Abram said.

Recall

On the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the exhibition project Live at Babyn Yar National Historical and Cultural Reserve opened. This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies

Contact us about advertising