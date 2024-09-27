Recalculation of subsidies from October 1: who needs to apply to the Pension Fund

On October 1, Ukraine will recalculate housing subsidies for the 2024-2025 heating season. However, not all citizens will be recalculated automatically. The Pension Fund told who needs to apply for a subsidy in addition, UNN reports.

For most citizens, this recalculation will take place automatically. The subsidy will also be automatically recalculated for households whose subsidy payment in the summer was UAH 0.

People who used a housing and utility allowance rather than a subsidy in the summer will receive a housing subsidy automatically, without the need for additional applications.

The housing and utility subsidy is granted from the month of application until the end of the heating season (April) and is calculated:

for the non-heating season - from May 1 to September 30;

for the heating season - from October 1 to April 30.

Who needs to apply for a subsidy

Persons who have not received this assistance from the state and are only planning to receive it.

Persons who received a housing subsidy and had changes in the composition of registered household members.

Persons who had debts that were repaid / entered into a restructuring agreement.

Where and how to submit documents

In person, by contacting the Pension Fund's service center.

By mail to the address of the territorial body of the Fund.

Online through the web portal of electronic services or the Pension Fund mobile application.

In addition, documents for the subsidy can be submitted through authorized officials of territorial communities, ASCs, and through the Diia Portal.

What are the deadlines for submitting documents

If the documents are submitted between October 1 and November 30 (inclusive), the subsidy is granted from the beginning of the heating period, and for applications from December 1 - from the month in which the application was made.

To determine the eligibility for a housing subsidy for the heating season 2024-2025, household income for the first and second quarters of 2024 is taken into account. For pensioners who did not have any other income than their pension, the amount of their pension for August 2024 is taken into account.

The subsidy amount will be automatically recalculated taking into account the new electricity tariffs