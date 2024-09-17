Presidential Office discusses goals of the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114997 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117581 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191626 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149904 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150851 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142043 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194966 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112341 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184118 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104967 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 47744 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 74500 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 70868 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 44674 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 51350 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191626 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194966 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184118 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211076 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199430 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148320 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147694 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151895 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142905 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159399 views
Actual
Presidential Office discusses goals of the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies

Presidential Office discusses goals of the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24865 views

Representatives of the Presidential Office held an online meeting on the activities of the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies. The project aims to popularize knowledge about Ukraine and coordinate relevant initiatives within the framework of state policy.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Olena Kovalska, Advisor to the Presidential Commissioner for the Presidential Foundation for Support of Education, Science and Sports Olha Budnyk, and Permanent Representative of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva held an online meeting with representatives of foreign educational institutions, diplomatic missions and public organizations on the activities of the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies. This was reported by the Office of the President, according to UNN

Details

Olena Kovalska noted that Crimean Tatar studies should be part of the project, emphasizing that Crimea is an integral part of Ukraine. “We want the leaders of Ukrainian students in the world to have the support of the Ukrainian state. That is why we are creating this coalition to coordinate and work closely with the state. This is our common vision of such support,” she said.

Olha Budnyk emphasized that the Global Coalition was created with the support of First Lady Olena Zelenska and on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Presidential Foundation for Support of Education, Science and Sports, the Ukrainian Institute and the Crimean Platform office. “When we created this coalition, we joined forces here in Ukraine to make Ukrainian studies as popular as possible in the world. It is important to understand that within this coalition we also want to provide key messages that are important to spread around the world,” she said.

Tamila Tasheva emphasized that one of the panels at the international Crimean Platform summit was where Olena Zelenska called on the Crimean Platform member states to join this initiative. “We are now working on the possibility of creating a project office to, in particular, contact the members of the Crimean Platform, who, we hope, will support the coalition in various formats,” Tasheva added.

AddendumAddendum

The Global Coalition will promote knowledge about Ukraine, including the Crimean Tatars and other indigenous peoples, and coordinate relevant initiatives within the framework of public policy.

There are three levels of participation in the project. At the basic level, foreign educational institutions will be able to open and expand courses in the Ukrainian language and culture, as well as hold public events on Ukrainian studies. The intermediate level involves cooperation with Ukrainian higher education institutions, holding exhibitions, presentations, and engaging Ukrainian studies experts. At a high level, it is possible to organize a separate department or center of Ukrainian studies, study visits to Ukraine, conferences, roundtables, project competitions, or summer schools.

Ukrainian polar explorers record humpback whale hunting with bubble net12.09.24, 04:00 • 23307 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCulture

Contact us about advertising