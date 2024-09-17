Presidential Office discusses goals of the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Olena Kovalska, Advisor to the Presidential Commissioner for the Presidential Foundation for Support of Education, Science and Sports Olha Budnyk, and Permanent Representative of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva held an online meeting with representatives of foreign educational institutions, diplomatic missions and public organizations on the activities of the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies. This was reported by the Office of the President, according to UNN.

Details

Olena Kovalska noted that Crimean Tatar studies should be part of the project, emphasizing that Crimea is an integral part of Ukraine. “We want the leaders of Ukrainian students in the world to have the support of the Ukrainian state. That is why we are creating this coalition to coordinate and work closely with the state. This is our common vision of such support,” she said.

Olha Budnyk emphasized that the Global Coalition was created with the support of First Lady Olena Zelenska and on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Presidential Foundation for Support of Education, Science and Sports, the Ukrainian Institute and the Crimean Platform office. “When we created this coalition, we joined forces here in Ukraine to make Ukrainian studies as popular as possible in the world. It is important to understand that within this coalition we also want to provide key messages that are important to spread around the world,” she said.

Tamila Tasheva emphasized that one of the panels at the international Crimean Platform summit was where Olena Zelenska called on the Crimean Platform member states to join this initiative. “We are now working on the possibility of creating a project office to, in particular, contact the members of the Crimean Platform, who, we hope, will support the coalition in various formats,” Tasheva added.

The Global Coalition will promote knowledge about Ukraine, including the Crimean Tatars and other indigenous peoples, and coordinate relevant initiatives within the framework of public policy.

There are three levels of participation in the project. At the basic level, foreign educational institutions will be able to open and expand courses in the Ukrainian language and culture, as well as hold public events on Ukrainian studies. The intermediate level involves cooperation with Ukrainian higher education institutions, holding exhibitions, presentations, and engaging Ukrainian studies experts. At a high level, it is possible to organize a separate department or center of Ukrainian studies, study visits to Ukraine, conferences, roundtables, project competitions, or summer schools.

