Precipitation will subside in most of Ukraine this week - forecasters

Precipitation will subside in most parts of Ukraine this week, with temperatures rising slightly, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, in the next two days, January 4-5, there will be light, sometimes moderate rain in Ukraine; tomorrow in the north-eastern regions and the Carpathians - snow and sleet, in some places sleet, ice; January 6 in Ukraine mostly without precipitation, only in the western and northern regions during the day there will be light wet snow and rain.

Temperature. overnight from 4 ° C to 3 ° C, tomorrow afternoon 3-8 ° C, in Transcarpathia, Prykarpattya and in the southern part 7-12 ° C; on January 5-6, in the northern part in the northern part during the day 1-8 ° below zero, in the rest of the territory at night and during the day 0-6° C, up to 10° C during the day in the extreme south.

