Polish government to sign agreement with farmers to end blockade in Shehyni - Rzeczpospolita

In the Polish city of Rzeszów on Saturday, Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Sekerski is expected to sign an agreement with Polish farmers, thanks to which they will no longer block the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border, Rzeczpospolita reports, UNN writes.

Details

As Rzeczpospolita learned, the ministry is organizing a meeting with farmers on Saturday. Before Christmas, the Polish government promised to satisfy their demands, which concern both food import issues from Ukraine and purely Polish financial issues. In particular, subsidies for corn, no increase in taxes and cheap loans. Sekerskyi also confirmed that the embargo on Ukrainian products will continue to apply and is indefinite.

As unofficially informed by the representatives of the ministry, the agreement with the same requirements, which were accepted by the minister before Christmas, can be signed on Saturday in Rzeszów. The minister planned to go there, but by 18:00 on Friday, the final decision had not been made, the publication indicates.

"The agreement will create a positive dynamic, which will also allow truck carriers to remove the blocking of checkpoints on the border with Ukraine in the future," the publication indicates.

This week, there was a queue of more than a thousand vans in front of the checkpoints in Korchova and Medyka. Its length exceeded 50 kilometers.

We will remind

The "Medyka-Sheghini" checkpoint on the territory of Poland was again blocked for the movement of trucks in the direction of Ukraine on January 4.