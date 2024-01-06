Polish government to sign agreement with farmers to end blockade in Shehyni - Rzeczpospolita

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100347 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111572 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141540 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138598 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176806 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171854 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283619 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178238 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167239 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148853 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 44868 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 33751 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 66840 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 35565 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 55256 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 100337 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283615 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251095 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236204 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261472 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 55256 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141533 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107077 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107059 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123153 views
Polish government to sign agreement with farmers to end blockade in Shehyni - Rzeczpospolita

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51171 views

A Polish minister signs an agreement with farmers to end the blockade on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

In the Polish city of Rzeszów on Saturday, Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Sekerski is expected to sign an agreement with Polish farmers, thanks to which they will no longer block the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border, Rzeczpospolita reports, UNN writes.

Details

As Rzeczpospolita learned, the ministry is organizing a meeting with farmers on Saturday. Before Christmas, the Polish government promised to satisfy their demands, which concern both food import issues from Ukraine and purely Polish financial issues. In particular, subsidies for corn, no increase in taxes and cheap loans. Sekerskyi also confirmed that the embargo on Ukrainian products will continue to apply and is indefinite.

As unofficially informed by the representatives of the ministry, the agreement with the same requirements, which were accepted by the minister before Christmas, can be signed on Saturday in Rzeszów. The minister planned to go there, but by 18:00 on Friday, the final decision had not been made, the publication indicates.

"The agreement will create a positive dynamic, which will also allow truck carriers to remove the blocking of checkpoints on the border with Ukraine in the future," the publication indicates.

This week, there was a queue of more than a thousand vans in front of the checkpoints in Korchova and Medyka. Its length exceeded 50 kilometers.

We will remind

The "Medyka-Sheghini" checkpoint on the territory of Poland was again blocked for the movement of trucks in the direction of Ukraine on January 4.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World

