In social networks, people complained about the closed parking shelter on Sofiivska Borshchagivka. The Ministry of Strategy and Industry assures that the issue is already being resolved

Today, an offsite meeting of the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies was held to resolve the issue of providing shelters for residents of Sofiyivska Borshchahivka in Kyiv region. This was reported by Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Tymur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

Yesterday, information about a closed parking lot shelter in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka was posted online. Already today, an offsite meeting of the emergency response commission was held at the Borshchahivska village council to address the issue of providing residents of Sofiyivska Borshchahivka with the simplest shelters during air raid alerts - Timur Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Tkachenko, the issue of arranging the shelter is already being resolved. In particular, documents are being prepared for certification of the shelter on the territory of the residential complex "Anthracite".

Already, the parking lot on the territory of the residential complex is working as the easiest shelter for civilians.

