Pakistan recalls its ambassador from Tehran and promises to respond to Iranian missile strike

Official Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran, amid Iran's missile attack on Pakistan.This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry emphasizes that Iran's unprovoked and blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty last night is a violation of international law, as well as the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter.

Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, who is currently on a visit to Iran, may not return