Pakistan recalls its ambassador from Tehran and promises to respond to Iranian missile strike
Kyiv • UNN
Pakistan has recalled its ambassador from Iran after a missile strike that it perceived as an unprovoked violation of its sovereignty. Islamabad has warned that it is ready to respond to Iran's actions.
Official Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran, amid Iran's missile attack on Pakistan.This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, UNN reports.
Details
The ministry emphasizes that Iran's unprovoked and blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty last night is a violation of international law, as well as the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter.
Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, who is currently on a visit to Iran, may not return
Addendum
The ministry emphasizes that Iran's actions are absolutely unacceptable and have no justification. Islamabad emphasizes that it is ready to respond to Iranian shelling.
Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act. The responsibility for the consequences will be entirely on Iran.
Recall
On Tuesday, January 16, Iran attacked the territory of Pakistan. The shelling killed two children and wounded three others.
The Pakistani side expressed a strong protest to Iranian officials in Tehran.