“Our countries understand that independence is the key to development": Zelenskyy congratulates Moldova on Independence Day

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated President of Moldova Maia Sandu on Independence Day and wished the friendly Moldovan people security, prosperity and success. Zelensky wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports .

We congratulate Moldova, President Maia Sandu and the friendly Moldovan people on their Independence Day. Both our countries realize that independence is the key to development. A lasting guarantee of independence means security, prosperity and sustainable social development for all citizens. Today, as both our countries move toward membership in the European Union, it is crucial for us to stay on the right track and work together to ensure a successful and secure European future for our peoples. Ukraine has always defended and will continue to defend peace for Moldova. We wish our friendly Moldovan people security, prosperity and success ,” Zelensky wrote.

Moldova became the first country to sign an agreement with the European Union in the field of security and defense. The document aims to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.