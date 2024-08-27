“Our countries understand that independence is the key to development": Zelenskyy congratulates Moldova on Independence Day

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124579 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128970 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 211585 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160333 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156968 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144706 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205473 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112590 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193313 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105188 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 94466 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 69253 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104259 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101059 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 55358 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 211567 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205462 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193304 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219828 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207647 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 32275 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 46927 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153232 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152310 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156284 views
“Our countries understand that independence is the key to development": Zelenskyy congratulates Moldova on Independence Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72280 views

The President of Ukraine wished the Moldovan people security and prosperity. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of cooperation between the countries on the path to EU membership.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated President of Moldova Maia Sandu on Independence Day and wished the friendly Moldovan people security, prosperity and success. Zelensky wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

We congratulate Moldova, President Maia Sandu and the friendly Moldovan people on their Independence Day. Both our countries realize that independence is the key to development. A lasting guarantee of independence means security, prosperity and sustainable social development for all citizens. Today, as both our countries move toward membership in the European Union, it is crucial for us to stay on the right track and work together to ensure a successful and secure European future for our peoples. Ukraine has always defended and will continue to defend peace for Moldova. We wish our friendly Moldovan people security, prosperity and success

 ,” Zelensky wrote.

Recall

Moldova became the first country to sign an agreement with the European Union in the field of security and defense. The document aims to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World

