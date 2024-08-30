Oil depots in the Rostov region of Russia continue to burn: new footage and satellite images have been released

Satellite images show the 12th day of the fire at the oil depot near Proletarsk in the Rostov region of Russia after a drone strike, and the 3rd day of the fire at another affected oil depot in the Rostov region - Atlas - is reported, UNN writes.

"As of Thursday, August 29, the Rosrezerv oil depot near Proletarsk in the Rostov region continued to burn. The pictures show traces of a special foam that is used to fill the burning fuel tanks," the Russian service of Radio Liberty reported. The fact that "the base continues to burn today," on Friday, on the 13th day after the drone strike, is reportedly evidenced by data from NASA's FIRMS system, which records fires on the Earth's surface.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the fire at another damaged oil depot in Rostov region, Atlas, has been going on for 3 days.

"The Atlas oil storage facility continues to burn in the Rostov region. The fire has been going on for several days. Fuel tanks are exploding. This means it will burn until it burns down completely, just like the previous oil storage facility in Proletarsk," journalist Denis Kazansky wrote on Telegram .

"Kamenskoye oil storage facility "Atlas", Rostov region. It has been burning for three days. No one is putting it out. At least +1 burning tank. The fire has spread to the other side of the highway. The wind is blowing. In Proletarsk, Rostov region, the fire broke out with renewed vigor. There are two fires on the map that did not exist yesterday. The wind is helping here as well," said Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram, sharing the photos.

Satellite images show fire spreading at oil depot in Rostov region