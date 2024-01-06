Official suspected of fraud with land near Bukovel

An official of the StateGeoCadastre in Ivano-Frankivsk region was notified of suspicion for the illegal transfer of land to private ownership near Bukovel. This is stated in the Telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

"... the first deputy head of the State Geocadastre in Ivano-Frankivsk region was notified of suspicion of abuse of office (part 3 of article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

According to the investigation, the suspect, without having the authority to do so, signed and issued an illegal order that provided for the transfer of forestry land to private ownership.

The land was in the permanent use of the State Enterprise Nadvirna Forestry near the Bukovel ski resort. The value of the land was estimated at UAH 17 million.

