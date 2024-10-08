The occupiers forced Ukrainian schoolchildren to write congratulations to dictator putin. UNN reports this with reference to the National Resistance Center.

Details

It is noted that in an attempt by the russians to create a cult of the personality of international criminal putin in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, schoolchildren were forced to write him a letter.

On the dictator's birthday, all the gauleiters spread the thesis that putin had built a country "so strong" that it would fall apart without him. However, the desire to curry favor with the criminal did not end there. In a number of seized schools, Ukrainian schoolchildren were forced to write a dictation thanking the russian president for depriving children of their childhood and future and bringing the war to their homeland - noted the National Resistance Center.

Education departments in the occupation administrations were responsible for this.

Recall

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, lessons of "patriotism"are being introduced, where children are taught to kill. moscow priests and militants are calling on young people to join the russian army.

