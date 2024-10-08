Russian military dropped explosives on bus in Kherson

Today, the Russian occupiers again attacked public transport in Kherson with a drone. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

According to Mrochko, this time the explosives were dropped on a bus serving route 5. It happened near Chornovil Square.

"The passenger and the driver were not injured. The roof of the bus was broken and the side window was smashed," added the head of the Kherson MVA.

Bus attack in the suburbs of Kherson: 54-year-old woman suffers blast injury