No power outages in Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov

The situation with power supply in Zaporizhzhia is stable, and 40 steady-state points have already been deployed.

This was announced by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov during a telethon, UNN reports .

Civilian leaders have started to open invincibility centers. Now there are more than 40 of them in Zaporizhzhia region. If necessary, we can deploy another 300 points of indestructibility in a few hours. No power outages in Zaporizhzhia - says Fedorov.

He also added that a decision was made to block the passage through the DniproHES.

Because of the morning attack, it was decided to block the passage through the DniproHES, because the enemy is trying to hit it due to the large traffic of people through the passage - Fedorov said.

