Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

No power outages in Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov

No power outages in Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17465 views

The head of Zaporizhzhya RMA reported a stable situation with electricity supply in the region. Due to the morning attack, the passage through the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant was blocked, and 40 steadfastness points were deployed.

The situation with power supply in Zaporizhzhia is stable, and 40 steady-state points have already been deployed.

This was announced by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov during a telethon, UNN reports .

Civilian leaders have started to open invincibility centers. Now there are more than 40 of them in Zaporizhzhia region. If necessary, we can deploy another 300 points of indestructibility in a few hours. No power outages in Zaporizhzhia 

- says Fedorov.

He also added that a decision was made to block the passage through the DniproHES.

Because of the morning attack, it was decided to block the passage through the DniproHES, because the enemy is trying to hit it due to the large traffic of people through the passage

- Fedorov said. 

Recall 

Traffic on the DniproHES dam in Zaporizhzhia region will be blocked due to the security situation. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar

