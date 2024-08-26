No power outages in Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov
The head of Zaporizhzhya RMA reported a stable situation with electricity supply in the region. Due to the morning attack, the passage through the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant was blocked, and 40 steadfastness points were deployed.
This was announced by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov during a telethon, UNN reports .
Civilian leaders have started to open invincibility centers. Now there are more than 40 of them in Zaporizhzhia region. If necessary, we can deploy another 300 points of indestructibility in a few hours. No power outages in Zaporizhzhia
He also added that a decision was made to block the passage through the DniproHES.
Traffic on the DniproHES dam in Zaporizhzhia region will be blocked due to the security situation.